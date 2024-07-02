Iloilo City markets, abbatoir income up

THE Iloilo City Local Economic Enterprise Office (LEEO) posted a total collection of P8.1 million, which is higher by P1.3 million than its P6.7 million target income, from January to May.

Topping the list of revenue-generating facilities is the City slaughterhouse in Barangay Tacas, Jaro, which collected P3.4 million, or P1.7 million higher than its P1.6 million target.

The Iloilo Terminal Market collected P1.4 million, up by P286,000 from its target of P1.1 million.

The Iloilo Central Market collected P629,000 from its P668,000 target.

These three facilities have the highest collections.

Mayor Jerry Treñas commended the City Government employees for their collective efforts toward effective and efficient management, despite the challenges caused by ongoing construction works on the development of all district markets.

The rehabilitation is being implemented to upgrade the infrastructure and facilities to better serve the needs of the buying public and vendors.

Modern markets are expected to create better services and convenience for consumers, including parking spaces and clean facilities, help micro and small businesses, and promote economic and tourism potential.

Temporary stalls have also ensured the continuity of economic activities. (PR)