Iloilo City mayor announces cash prizes for Palaro medalists

CASH prizes await Iloilo City athletes who bring home medals from this year’s Palarong Pambansa, Mayor Raisa Treñas announced during the distribution of allowances and uniforms for the event.

Gold medalists shall receive P7,000, Silver medalists - P5,000, and Bronze medalists - P3,000.

“Siguraduhon naton nga tanan nga distrito may ara facility para sa aton mga atleta,” Treñas added to show the city’s support for the city’s local sports stars.

A total of 191 Iloilo City delegates received their uniforms on May 13, 2026, at the Iloilo City Hall Penthouse.

Each delegate will receive a total allowance of P12,000, covering P9,000 for meals and P3,000 for transportation expenses.

The Palarong Pambansa 2026 is scheduled for May 24 to 31 in Agusan del Sur. (PR)