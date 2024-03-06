Iloilo City mayor condemns Chinese Coast Guard’s harassment in WPS

ILOILO City Mayor Jerry Treñas criticized on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, the recent harassment of a Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) vessel by Chinese Coast Guard (CCG) vessels in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

Treñas expressed concern over the damage to a PCG vessel and injuries to two sailors. He referenced a 2016 arbitral award favoring the Philippines and urged China to respect the international ruling.

"As a Filipino citizen, I condemn the latest harassment made by the Chinese vessels against the Philippine Coast Guard. I am outraged at the actions of the Chinese vessels resulting in damage to our Coast Guard vessel and injuries to one of our sailors," Treñas said.

He called on China to respect the rights of the Philippines in the area.

He also expressed full support for the actions taken by the administration in the region.

"This incident, resulting in damage to our PCG vessel, is a blatant disregard for international law and a direct threat to the safety and security of our Filipino personnel," Treñas said.

The CCG has been accused of engaging in "dangerous maneuvers" that pose a threat to the individuals patrolling the waters during a routine resupply mission, which is protected by international law in territorial waters.

"We stand in solidarity with our brave men and women of the Philippine Coast Guard who diligently patrol and protect our waters. We urge the Chinese government to immediately cease these provocative actions and engage in diplomatic channels to peacefully resolve territorial disputes," Treñas said.

The mayor stressed the importance of prioritizing the safety and security of the Filipino people and the nation, particularly in the West Philippine Sea.

"We call upon the national government to take all necessary actions to assert our claims and ensure the safety of our Filipino personnel in the disputed waters. Together, we stand united in defense of our nation's sovereignty and territorial integrity," Treñas said.

Tensions have escalated between the Philippines and China after an incident in the WPS, igniting renewed conflict over territorial claims.

China has rejected the 2016 arbitral award, leading to a disagreement between China and another country. This rejection continues to be a source of conflict between the two countries.

The international community is closely monitoring the situation, emphasizing the importance of maintaining maritime security and upholding the rule of law in the region.

The government has highlighted the significance of peaceful resolutions and safeguarding its territorial integrity. (Leo Solinap)