Iloilo City mayor condemns lawmaker’s remarks vs Anne Curtis

ILOILO City Mayor Raisa Treñas condemned on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, recent remarks made by Quezon City Representative Jesus "Bong" Suntay involving Anne Curtis, saying the statements were unacceptable, particularly as the country observes Women’s Month.

“As a woman and as mayor of Iloilo City, I cannot stay silent and strongly condemn the recent remarks made by Congressman Bong Suntay involving Anne Curtis, especially during Women’s Month,” Treñas said.

She described the statements as inappropriate and unbecoming of a public official.

“Such statements are unacceptable. They are uncalled for, and they have no place in public discourse, most especially coming from a Member of Congress,” Treñas said.

The mayor emphasized that public officials must be mindful of their words because of the influence they carry.

“When a public official speaks, their words carry weight. Casual objectification, whether disguised as imagination or humor, demeans women and erodes the very culture of respect and equality that we are working so hard to build,” she said.

Treñas stressed that her statement was not simply an appeal but a clear demand for accountability.

“This is not merely an appeal; it is a firm call to respect women at all times,” she said.

She also called on Suntay to take responsibility for his remarks.

“I urge Congressman Suntay to issue a sincere and unequivocal apology and to reflect deeply on the responsibility that comes with holding public office,” Treñas said.

The mayor issued the statement amid public reaction to Suntay’s comments referencing Curtis, which drew criticism from various sectors.

Treñas underscored the importance of promoting respect and equality, particularly during Women’s Month, a period dedicated to recognizing the contributions of women and advancing gender equality.

Her statement focused on upholding standards of conduct in public service and reinforcing the message that objectifying remarks have no place in official discourse.

Treñas maintained that leaders must set an example in fostering a culture anchored on dignity and respect for women.

She reiterated that accountability is essential in strengthening public trust and preserving the integrity of public office. (Leo Solinap)