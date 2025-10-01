Iloilo City mayor expresses sympathy, support for Cebu earthquake victims

ILOILO City Mayor Raisa Treñas expressed sympathy and support for the people of Bogo City, Cebu, after a magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck on the night of September 30, 2025.

“I extend my heartfelt sympathies to the people of Bogo City, Cebu who were deeply affected by the 6.9 magnitude earthquake last night. I can just imagine the pain of families right now who have lost loved ones and properties. My heart goes out to them,” Treñas said in a statement issued October 1, 2025.

The mayor assured that Iloilo City is ready to extend assistance in relief and rehabilitation efforts for the affected communities.

“The Iloilo City Government stands in solidarity with Bogo City and will actively seek ways to support its relief and rehabilitation efforts. As fellow Visayans, we are committed to helping our neighbors rise from this devastation and rebuild with strength and hope,” she added.

Treñas also emphasized the importance of unity and prayer during this time of grief.

“For now, we join you in prayer and unity in this time of grief and recovery,” she said. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)