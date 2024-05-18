Iloilo City mayor lauds police for anti-drug, crime campaign

ILOILO City Mayor Jerry P. Treñas commended the Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) for its recent accomplishments in its campaign against illegal drugs and criminality.

Treñas expressed his satisfaction with the Icpo's performance during a period from May 1 to 15, 2024.

"Congratulations to the ICPO under Colonel Coronica. I am extremely pleased and more than satisfied with their accomplishments," Treñas said.

The mayor pledged his continued support for the police force and emphasized the importance of community partnership.

During the 15 days, Icpo conducted 18 anti-illegal drug operations that resulted in the arrest of 23 suspects.

A total of 793 grams of suspected shabu with a standard drug price of P5.39 million and a staggering street value of P15.87 million were seized.

The Icpo also conducted operations against illegal firearms and explosives (4 operations) and illegal gambling (8 operations), leading to the apprehension of 21 individuals.

Furthermore, Icpo implemented city ordinances, resulting in the apprehension of 594 violators and the issuance of warnings to 7,306 individuals.

Iloilo City Director Police Colonel Joeresty Coronica expressed gratitude to Treñas for acknowledging the organization's efforts in combating illegal drugs and other criminal activities.

"Your inspiring words will serve as our motivation to do more in making Iloilo City more peaceful and conducive to promoting quality living," Coronica said.

Coronica expressed his gratitude for the city's continuous support, both financial and logistical.

"Madamo guid nga salamat sa suporta (financial and logistical) nga padayon ginahatag sang syudad sa ICPO," Coronica said.

(Thank you very much for the support [financial and logistical] that the city continues to give to ICPO.) (SunStar Philippines)