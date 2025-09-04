Iloilo City mayor orders stronger police visibility after mall holdup

ILOILO City Mayor Raisa Treñas has ordered the Iloilo City Police Office (ICPO) to intensify visibility and patrol deployment following the September 3, 2025 holdup incident at the parking area of SM City Mandurriao that left a female customer injured.

Treñas said she directed the ICPO to mobilize all patrol cars and motorcycles of the Philippine National Police (PNP) in busy areas of the city, particularly during rush hours, to reassure the public of police presence.

She also instructed Police Colonel Kim Legada, ICPO city director, to submit a detailed report to her office before noon on September 4.

“I am also offering a P50,000 reward to anyone who can provide information and identify the suspect in the holdup. This is a stern warning—we will not be negligent, and we will not allow criminals to feel comfortable in our city,” Treñas said.

The mayor added she will summon the management of SM City Mandurriao to discuss measures to enhance security within the mall and its surroundings.

“The safety and protection of our people is paramount and should be prioritized by all,” she stressed.

During a meeting with ICPO officials, including Police Captain Val Cambel, officer-in-charge of Iloilo City Police Station 10, Treñas requested additional personnel from the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6).

The regional command committed to deploy 20 more officers to Iloilo City.

“We emphasized the need to strengthen police visibility in all public areas and highly commercial districts, especially during rush hours. Everyone must cooperate, because both private and public sectors have a role in ensuring safety and protection in the city,” Treñas said.

Retired Police Colonel Cornelio Salinas, whose wife was robbed in the incident, criticized lapses in SM City Iloilo’s security system, citing the absence of a proper quadrant guarding scheme, inadequate lighting, and the lack of high-resolution CCTV cameras in the parking area.

He said the mall’s shortcomings became apparent only after his wife fell victim, adding that its response in providing medical assistance was also delayed.

Salinas said he was thankful his wife survived the attack and that the suspect only took money.

For its part, SM City Iloilo confirmed the incident in a statement:

“An incident was reported on September 3, 2025, in the open parking area of the mall involving a female customer. We are currently cooperating with the police in their ongoing investigation. We take this matter seriously and remain committed to the safety and security of all our customers.”

Treñas also urged private businesses to help the city government by installing more lighting in dark areas, hiring additional security personnel, and complying with the latest CCTV ordinance requiring cameras inside and outside their establishments.

The mayor gave the ICPO 48 hours to resolve the case. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)