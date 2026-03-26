Iloilo City mayor warns vs bomb threats after arrest

ILOILO City Mayor Raisa Treñas said on March 26, 2026, that authorities arrested the individual responsible for a bomb threat at Ramon Avanceña National High School in Barangay Arevalo, Iloilo City, stressing that such acts threaten public safety and will not be tolerated.

Treñas said she was informed by Police Colonel Wilbert Parilla, officer-in-charge of Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo), about the arrest, emphasizing the city government’s firm stance against similar incidents.

“I was informed by our City Director, PCol. Wilbert Parilla, regarding the arrest of the individual responsible for the bomb threat at Ramon Avanceña National High School in Arevalo,” Treñas said.

“Let me be clear that there is no room in Iloilo City for irresponsible and malicious acts that endanger public safety. Bomb jokes are not jokes — nagadala ini sang kahadlok, nagadisturbo sang public order, kag nagabutang sang kabuhi sa risgo,” she added.

(Bomb jokes are not jokes — they bring fear, disrupt public order, and put lives at risk.)

The mayor underscored that authorities will strictly enforce the law against those responsible for bomb threats and other acts that disrupt peace and order.

“Ipatuman naton sing hugot ang kasuguan batok sa bisan sin-o nga maghimo sang amo sini nga buluhaton,” Treñas said.

(We will strictly enforce the law against anyone who does such work.)

She also called on the public to act responsibly, both offline and online, warning that careless statements and actions can have serious consequences.

“Sa pihak sini, nagapanawagan man ako sa tanan nga Ilonggo nga mangin responsable — both offline and online. Gamiton naton sing husto ang aton mga platform kag mangin maalam sa epekto sang aton mga ginahambal kag ginahimo,” she said.

(Meanwhile, I also call on all Ilonggos to be responsible — both offline and online. Let’s use our platforms correctly and be mindful of the impact of our words and actions.)

Treñas assured residents that the city government, in coordination with the Icpo and the Regional Anti-Cybercrime Unit, will continue to ensure safety and hold violators accountable.

“Rest assured, your city government, together with the Icpo and the Regional Anti-Cybercrime Unit, padayon nga naga-ubra para mapabilin ang katawhay kag kaayuhan sa Iloilo City, kag siguruhon naton nga may manabat ang bisan sin-o nga maglapas sang kasuguan,” she said.

(Rest assured, your city government, together with the Icpo and the Regional Anti-Cybercrime Unit, continues to work to maintain peace and order in Iloilo City, and we will ensure that anyone who violates the law is held accountable.)

The mayor urged Ilonggos to work together in maintaining peace and security in the city.

“Padayon kita sa pagbinuligay para sa mas malinong kag luwas nga Siyudad,” she added.

(Let's continue to work together for a more peaceful and safe City.) (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)