Iloilo City nets P384,000 worth of shabu in separate drug busts

THE Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) seized P384,000 worth of suspected shabu from two separate buy-bust operations on April 16 and 17, 2024.

The first operation, conducted at 2:44 a.m. on April 17, targeted a street-level drug personality identified as alias Jay, 31, a resident of Barangay Calaparan, Arevalo District, Iloilo City.

The Iloilo City Drug Enforcement Unit (Cdeu), along with the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit-Western Visayas (RPDEU)-Western Visayas and Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 6, arrested alias Jay after he was found with 14 transparent plastic sachets containing suspected shabu have an estimated drug price of P204,000.

Authorities apprehended Jay, but his companion, alias Sandy, managed to escape during the operation and are still searching for him.

Police confiscated 14 transparent plastic sachets containing suspected shabu, buy-bust money, and a buy-bust item.

In a separate operation conducted on April 16 at 9:20 p.m., personnel from ICPS1, Cdeu, the Iloilo City Special Weapons and Tactics Team (Swat), and the Police Drug Enforcement Group (Pdeg) arrested alias Pablo, 44, resident of Barangay Veterans Village, City Proper, Iloilo City.

Authorities seized approximately 26.5 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated drug price of P180,200 from Pablo.

Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, regional director of the Police Regional Office-Western Visayas, commended the officers involved in the successful operations.

“These accomplishments are testament of your commitment to cleanse our streets from the menace of illegal drugs Continue and intensify our operation to arrest those who are still engage in the illicit trade," Wanky said.

Both Jay and Pablo are currently under the custody of ICPS6 and ICPS1, respectively. They will be charged for violating Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)