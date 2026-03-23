Iloilo City offers free rides amid transport strike

THE Iloilo City Government has deployed service vehicles to provide free rides to passengers affected by Monday’s (March 23, 2026) transport strike, from district plazas to City Hall.

This initiative is part of the six buses stationed at three major jump-off points across the city, in line with the directive of Mayor Raisa Treñas.

Morning operations run from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and resume from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The “Libre Sakay” aims to cushion the impact to commuters, particularly for the local workforce.

Meanwhile, face-to-face classes were suspended and shifted to alternative modes of learning delivery for students at all levels in schools within the city. (PR)