Iloilo City offers P100,000 reward as authorities probe 9 bomb threats

THE Iloilo City Government will give a P100,000 reward to anyone who can identify those responsible for a string of bomb threats that disrupted classes in several public and private schools as of the morning of November 17, 2025.

Iloilo City Mayor Raisa Treñas said this after a meeting with the Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo), Regional Anti-Cybercrime Unit (Racu) in Western Visayas, and the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) in Western Visayas to discuss response measures to the threats.

The Icpo recorded nine bomb threats which started last week, prompting the mayor to convene the agencies for a security briefing.

“The Iloilo City Government will give P100,000 reward to those who can pinpoint who is responsible for this corruption. Sad day, we will see a lot of public and private schools having their classes disturbed due to the consecutive bomb threats. We are serious about this. This is not just the issue of the education of the youth, but also the security issue of the round city,” Treñas said.

"As of this morning, may nine bomb threats na ang na-record sang Icpo umpisa sang nagligad nga semana. Gina-emphasize ko gid sa tanan nga kun may mabaton kamo nga bomb threat sa eskwelahan, establishments, opisina, ukon bisan diin, ipalab-ot dayon sa NBI-6 kag Racu-6 para gilayon nila kamo ma-assist kag ma-verify ang impormasyon,” she added.

(As of this morning, the Icpo has recorded nine bomb threats since last week. I would like to emphasize to everyone that if you receive a bomb threat in schools, establishments, offices, or anywhere else, immediately report it to NBI-6 and Racu-6 so that they can immediately assist you and verify the information.)

Treñas instructed the Icpo to intensify patrols and visibility.

The mayor also urged students to go home immediately once face-to-face classes are suspended.

Authorities reiterated that false threats are criminal offenses. Bomb jokes or hoaxes are punishable under Presidential Decree 1721, which carries penalties of up to five years in prison, a P40,000 fine, or both.

The Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo), led by Police Colonel Bayani Razalan, reminded the public to avoid actions that trigger panic and disrupt public safety. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)