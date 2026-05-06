Iloilo City opens cooling hubs

TWO city-initiated cooling hubs in Iloilo City are now open to provide residents with safe spaces to cool down and seek relief from extreme heat.

These are located along Diversion Road in Mandurriao and near Jalandoni Bridge in City Proper, and officially opened on Wednesday, May 6, 2026.

Mayor Raisa Treñas said the hubs were assembled using refurbished office materials and eco boards made from recycled plastic waste, highlighting the city’s push for sustainable solutions.

Personnel from the City Health Office are stationed on-site to monitor the condition of visitors and ensure their safety.

Each hub operates daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and can accommodate up to 20 individuals at a time.

Residents are encouraged to visit these cooling hubs, especially during peak heat hours, as part of the city’s efforts to protect public health and promote climate resilience. (PR)