Iloilo City opens new center in La Paz for children with special needs

THE Iloilo City Government, under the leadership of Mayor Raisa Treñas, continues to strengthen its commitment to inclusive education and child development through the opening of the new RISEAble Center in La Paz, bringing specialized intervention services closer to children with special needs and their families.

The new center expands the city's efforts to provide accessible and comprehensive support for children with neurodevelopmental conditions through early intervention, assessment, and educational programs designed to help them reach their full potential.

During the inauguration, Treñas emphasized the importance of early intervention in helping children become more functional and independent as they grow.

"Ang aton nga handum amo ang mabuligan naton ang mga kabataan sa pinakaaga nga tion pinaagi sa early intervention. Kon maagapan naton sila sang nagakaigo nga suporta kag intervention, mas dako ang posibilidad nga mangin mas independent kag mas prepared sila sa pag-eskwela," she said.

Alongside the opening of the La Paz center, the city also launched three major programs under the RISEAble initiative: the RISEAble Early Intervention Program provided at the Centers in Barangay Taal, Molo, and La Paz Plaza for children aged 0 to 5 years old with neurodevelopmental disorders; the RISEAble Assessment Center in Barangay Taal, Molo, which offers free developmental screening and assessment, Draw-A-Person Test (DAP), and Autism Diagnostic Observation Schedule (ADOS-2); and the Breaking Barriers for Young Adults with Disabilities (BBY) Training and Development Center located at M.H del Pilar St., Molo, for individuals aged 15 to 45 years old.

Treñas said the city aims to establish additional RISEAble centers in other districts to make services more accessible to families.

"Ang akon handom nga kada distrito sa Iloilo City may ara sang RISEAble Center agod indi na magpalayo pa ang mga ginikanan sa pagpangita sang serbisyo para sa ila kabataan. Gusto naton nga mas mapadasig kag mapalapad pa naton ang suporta para sa ila," the mayor added.

Meanwhile, RISEAble Program Head Mx. Gab Umadhay said the center provides individualized intervention sessions and Special Education (Sped) classes tailored to the unique needs of each child.

The center is staffed by licensed Sped teachers, psychometricians, and trained personnel who offer educational support, developmental assessments, and behavioral interventions to help children build communication, social, academic, and daily living skills.

According to Umadhay, the goal is to prepare children for successful integration into regular classroom settings and eventually transition them to kindergarten and Grade 1 alongside their peers.

The City Government reported that since the opening of the first RISEAble Center in Molo in October 2025, nearly half of its learners have already been endorsed to regular schools under the Department of Education Iloilo City Division, demonstrating the positive impact of early intervention. (PR)