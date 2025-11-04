Iloilo City opens new Central and Terminal Markets

A NEW chapter unfolds in Iloilo City’s journey toward progress and innovation as the newly redeveloped Iloilo Central and Terminal Markets officially opened their doors to the public on October 30, 2025.

In partnership with the Iloilo City Government, SM Prime Holdings proudly celebrates this milestone project -- one that embodies growth, collaboration, and the enduring spirit of the Ilonggo people.

These are not just new structures rising in the heart of the city, but powerful symbols of Iloilo’s growth, progress, and the unwavering spirit of its people.

Through this landmark initiative, the redevelopment of the two iconic markets marks a leap forward in creating clean, modern, and world-class market facilities while preserving the culture and character that define Iloilo’s rich cultural identity.

This project raises the bar and serves as a model of how the private and public sectors can work hand in hand to deliver meaningful, lasting benefits for communities.

Beyond modern architecture and improved facilities, the new markets are envisioned to become thriving centers of commerce, connection, and community -- spaces where local vendors, MSMEs, and food producers can continue to flourish.

This redevelopment is a project for the people of Iloilo, something they can truly be proud of. This is not just about rebuilding markets, the projects are about building opportunities and shaping a brighter, more inclusive future for all.

SM Prime extended its heartfelt gratitude to Mayor Raisa Treñas, former Mayor Jerry Treñas, and all partners from the City Government for their trust and collaboration, for Iloilo City to continue this journey to build, to grow, and to showcase the best of Iloilo to the Philippines and to the world.

The opening of the Central and Terminal Markets marks just the beginning of more exciting developments ahead. In the coming months, SM Prime and the Iloilo City Government will continue to work closely to further enhance market operations, introduce modern amenities, and create more opportunities for local vendors and entrepreneurs. (PR)