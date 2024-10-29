Iloilo City police apprehend drug suspects, seize P918,000 'shabu'

TWO high-value drug suspects and one street-level drug suspect were arrested in separate buy-busts in Iloilo City, resulting in the confiscation of an estimated 135 grams of suspected shabu with a street value of P918,000 on Monday, October 28, 2024.

The first operation was conducted by the Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 4 at 4:34 p.m. in Barangay North Baluarte, Molo District.

Alias Noknok, 44, a high-value individual (HVI), was apprehended along with alias Koykoy, 35, a street-level individual (SLI). Both residents of North Baluarte, Noknok and Koykoy were found in possession of approximately 75 grams of suspected shabu, valued at P510,000.

Police Captain Ryan Christ Inot led the operation, during which one sachet of suspected shabu was purchased as part of the buy-bust, along with additional sachets and P7,000 in buy-bust money, including a marked bill. The suspects are currently detained at ICPS 4’s custodial facility.

Later that evening, a second operation conducted at 10 p.m. by ICPS 10 resulted in the arrest of alias Bok, also known as Toto, 28, in Barangay San Rafael, Mandurriao District. Bok, a resident of Barangay Bagumbayan, Tigbauan, Iloilo, was targeted as an HVI in this operation, which led to the confiscation of around 60 grams of suspected shabu worth P408,000.

Led by Police Lieutenant Cosmeflor Marco Jr. and supervised by Police Captain Val Cambel, the operation yielded one sachet of suspected shabu for the buy-bust, along with 15 additional sachets. Police also recovered P5,000 in buy-bust money, including a P100 marked bill. Bok is now being held at ICPS 10.

Iloilo City Police Office (ICPO) Director Police Colonel Kim Legada praised the efforts of ICPS 4 and ICPS 10.

“The hard work and commitment of our commanders on the ground, particularly the station commanders of ICPS 4 and ICPS 10, in making their respective areas of responsibility free from the proliferation of illegal drugs is a testament to our serious fight against this menace,” Legada said.

Legada reported an increase in the record number of operations to 50, with two separate arrests of HVIs and recoveries of suspected shabu, despite October not yet being over.

He encouraged continued public support in reporting drug-related activities, adding, “I once again urge the public to join us in this fight and continue to provide us with information regarding these activities. Congratulations to our hard-working men and women of ICPO.” (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)