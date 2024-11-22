Iloilo City police arrest 2 drug suspects, seize P462,000 shabu

ILLEGAL drugs worth P462,400 were seized and two individuals were arrested in a drug bust in Barangay North Baluarte, Molo District, Iloilo City around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, November 21, 2024.

The drug bust was conducted by the Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) Drug Enforcement Unit and Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 4.

The suspects were identified as alias Totong, 59, a high-value individual (HVI), and alias Mak-Mak, 38, from Barangay Villa Anita, City Proper District, Iloilo City.

Recovered from the suspects were 12 sachets of substance believed to be shabu, buy-bust money, and other paraphernalia.

The confiscated drugs weighed approximately 68 grams.

Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) Director Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky expressed his appreciation for the officers’ efforts.

“This successful operation highlights the dedication and teamwork of our personnel and the valuable assistance of the community in addressing illegal drugs,” Wanky said.

He said they will remain committed to creating a safer and drug-free environment.

Icpo Director Police Colonel Kim Legada echoed the praise, reiterating the Icpo's commitment to combat illegal drugs in the city.

"I commend our CDEU operatives for their relentless and unblemished campaign against illegal drugs. This successful operation sends a clear message to all drug personalities: your illegal activities have no place in Iloilo City. We will not rest until our communities are safe and drug-free. To those involved in this illegal trade, take this as a warning—we are coming after you," Legada said.

The suspects will be charged for violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Leo Solinap)