Iloilo City police arrest 2 persons in drug bust

TWO high-value individuals (HVIs) were arrested while P476,000 worth of shabu (methamphetamine hydrochloride) was seized in a drug bust in Iloilo City on May 6, 2024.

The suspect, who was arrested at 6:10 p.m. Monday, May 6, was identified as alias Barok, 47, a resident of Barangay Taal, Molo District, Iloilo City. He was nabbed in Barangay Cuartero, Jaro District, Iloilo City.

The other suspect was alias Camille, 27, a resident of Barangay Punong, Lapuz District, Iloilo City.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Antonio Benitez Jr., officer-in-charge (OIC) of the Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU), the operation stemmed from prior intelligence-gathering activities.

Two buy-bust packages were utilized during the operation, which led to the apprehension of the suspects.

The police recovered items such as a heat-sealed plastic sachet containing shabu, 12 heat-sealed plastic sachets, P14,000 in buy-bust money, a genuine P100 bill, and several non-drug items.

Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas congratulated the police for a successful anti-drug operation.

"Glad to be back in the country with good news on the successful drug operations of the Icpo-Cdeu," Treñas said.

Treñas went to Japan last week for a family vacation.

The arrested individuals are currently detained at the Iloilo City Police Station 3 and are awaiting the filing of appropriate charges against them. (Leo Solinap)