Iloilo City police arrest 2nd most wanted suspect for cyber libel

POLICE arrested Iloilo City’s second most wanted person (MWP) for cyber libel during a law enforcement operation in Barangay Nabitasan, La Paz, Iloilo City around 10:25 a.m. on January 28, 2026.

The suspect, identified as alias Jet or Le Jet, 43, a gown designer and a resident of Mandurriao District, Iloilo City, was arrested by personnel of the Iloilo City Mobile Force Company, Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 2, City Intelligence Unit and the Regional Intelligence Unit in Western Visayas.

The arrest was carried out by virtue of a warrant issued by the Regional Trial Court, Sixth Judicial Region, Branch 38, Iloilo City, on January 26, 2026, for 10 counts of cyber libel.

The court recommended bail of P36,000 for each count, or a total of P360,000.

Authorities said the coordinated operation involved intelligence gathering and validation that led to the service of the warrant against the accused, who was listed as the city’s second most wanted person for cyber libel.

Police said the suspect did not resist arrest and was immediately informed of the charges against him and his legal rights.

The arrested individual is currently detained at Iloilo City Police Station 2 for proper disposition of his case.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), lauded the arresting personnel for the successful operation.

“This success was made possible not only through the dedication of our men and women in uniform, but also through the valuable support and cooperation of our community. I encourage the public to continue working hand in hand with the police by sharing information and remaining vigilant, as your trust and participation are vital in sustaining peace, order, and justice not only in our city but to the entire Western Visayas,” Ligan said.

Police officials reiterated their call for public cooperation in reporting the whereabouts of wanted persons to help maintain peace and order in Iloilo City and the rest of Western Visayas. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)