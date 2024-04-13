Iloilo City police arrest high-value drug suspect, seize P8.9M worth of shabu

ILOILO City police successfully arrested a high-value individual (HVI) and seized around 430 grams of suspected shabu with a "street value" estimated to be around P8,600,000. in an anti-drug operation on April 12, 2024.

This estimation is based on the current market street price of P20,000 per gram.

It has been reported that the "drug price" of illegal drugs is estimated to be around P2,924,000 its source.

Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) Director Police Colonel Joeresty P. Coronica the suspect, identified as Damian, 49, was apprehended at 10:30 a.m. in Barangay Caingin, La Paz District, Iloilo City.

Damian mentioned having another resident in Barangay Lopez Jaena-Rizal, Dumangas, Iloilo. However, the suspect claims he lives with his wife in Barangay Caingin, who works abroad.

Police seized several items during their arrest, including 17 heat-sealed plastic sachets, including the buy-bust item, six knot-tied bags, a cellphone, and P12,000 buy-bust money. The items were believed to be the proceeds of their illegal activities.

Authorities also confiscated a caliber .45 pistol with a magazine and seven live rounds of ammunition from Damian's possession.

A joint team from Icpo-City Drug Enforcement Unit (Cdeu), Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 2, Iloilo Maritime Police Station, Iloilo City Mobile Force Company, and Mobile Patrol Unit apprehended the suspect in La Paz District.

Coronica said, the suspect was arrested in 2013 and released in 2018 and was subsequently imprisoned in 2018 and released in 2022 through a government plea bargain agreement.

Coronica reported that Damian someone facilitated transactions at the New "Bilibid" Prison in Muntinlupa, Metro Manila, and he distributed and maintained his stocks in Iloilo City.

"The transaction originated in that location, and we are currently studying its mode of transportation and route to Iloilo City. The main challenge is intercepting drugs directly through Ro-Ro routes and container vans, as most drugs originate from Luzon," Coronica told SunStar.

Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, regional director of the Police Regional Office-Western Visayas, commended the officers involved in the operation for their accomplishment in the fight against illegal drugs.

"Maraming salamat sa inyong sipag at tiyaga sa ating laban kontra sa illegal na droga. Tulung-tulong tayo para masugpo ang problemang ito," Wanky said.

(Thank you very much for your hard work and perseverance in our fight against illegal drugs. Let's work together to curb this problem.)

The arrested suspect is currently detained at ICPS 2 and will face charges for violating Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, Republic Act 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)