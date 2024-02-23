Iloilo City police bust nets P1.2M shabu, arrest 4

THE Iloilo City Police Office (ICPO) conducted a successful buy-bust operation resulting in the arrest of four individuals and the seizure of suspected shabu valued at P1.2 million on February 22, 2024.

The ICPO-Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU), with assistance from Iloilo City Police Station 1 (ICPS1), Special Weapons and Tactics (Swat), Regional Mobile Unit 6 (RMU6), Police Drug Enforcement Group (PDEG) and Highway Patrol Group (HPG) carried out an operation at 5:10 p.m. in Barangay Sto. Rosario, City Proper in Iloilo City.

They apprehended two high-value individuals (HVI) known as alias Leo and Kurt along with two street-level individuals (SLI) identified as alias Ryan and Aikriz, who were arrested during the sting operation.

Authorities recently confiscated around 180 grams of suspected shabu, with a street value of P1,224,000.

Evidence recovered during the operation included three plastic sachets of suspected shabu, knot-tied sachets, buy-bust money, and non-drug items.

The arrested individuals are currently detained at ICPS1 and face charges of violating Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. Drugs seized will be given to Regional Forensic Unit (RFU) 6 for further analysis.

"I commend the unwavering commitment of the operating units in stopping the spread of illegal drugs in Iloilo City. This operation underscores the PNP's dedication to ensuring the safety and well-being of the people of Western Visayas through the active participation of everyone," Police Regional Office-Western Visayas Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky said. (SunStar Philippines)