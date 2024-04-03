Iloilo City police bust nets P557,600 worth of shabu, arrests 2

ANTI-DRUGS operatives of the Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) arrested two drug individuals and seized around 82 grams of suspected shabu during a buy-bust operation conducted on April 1, 2024.

The arrested suspects were identified as alias Nonoy, a 48-year-old driver and rearrested Tokhang surrenderee classified as a high-value individual (HVI), and alias Beverly, a 30-year-old jobless woman tagged as a street-level individual (SLI).

The operation was carried out by joint elements of Iloilo City Police Station 1 (ICPS1) and the Iloilo City Police Office-Special Tactics and Weapons Team (Icpo-Swat) in Barangay Muelle Loney, City Proper, Iloilo City, around 9:45 p.m.

Authorities found evidence, including a heat-sealed plastic sachet containing suspected shabu, 18 sachets containing shabu, buy-bust money, and several non-drug items from the suspects.

The suspected shabu has a standard drug price of P557,600 and a street value of P1,640,000.

Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, regional director of the Police Regional Office-Western Visayas, commended ICPS1 for the successful operation.

“With our proper coordination and dedication, those druggies will be behind bars in no time,” Wanky said.

Wanky emphasizes the importance of coordination and dedication to apprehending drug offenders in the region, urging the police force, community, and law enforcement agencies to work together for a safer future.

"Let us continue to be vigilant and cooperative, police force, community, and other law enforcement agencies for a safer and brighter future for Western Visayas,” Wanky said. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)