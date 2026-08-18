Iloilo City police checks evacuation centers, strengthens flood preparedness amid habagat

THE Iloilo City Police Office (ICPO) inspected evacuation centers and strengthened its preparedness measures on Aug. 18 as flooding caused by the Southwest Monsoon, locally known as habagat, affected communities while authorities monitored two low-pressure areas.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Ricardo Jomuad Jr., officer-in-charge of the ICPO, said police personnel would continue providing security and assistance to residents affected by the inclement weather.

“Sa panahon ng kalamidad, hindi lang tulong ang kailangan ng ating mga kababayan—kailangan din nilang maramdaman na hindi sila nag-iisa. Nandito ang ICPO upang magbigay ng seguridad, kapanatagan, at agarang tulong sa oras ng pangangailangan,” Jomuad said.

(“During times of calamity, our fellow citizens need more than just aid—they also need to feel that they are not alone. The ICPO is here to provide security, peace of mind, and immediate assistance in times of need.”)

Police Major Shella Mae Sangrines, acting chief of the City Community Affairs and Development Unit and ICPO spokesperson, visited evacuation centers on behalf of Jomuad to check the condition of displaced residents and determine their immediate needs.

Sangrines visited residents from Barangay Balabago in Jaro District who were staying at the barangay chapel and day care center, which were being used as temporary evacuation centers.

She also checked on evacuees from Barangay Calubihan in Jaro District who were temporarily staying at the barangay chapel.

In Mandurriao District, Sangrines visited affected residents of Barangay Bakhaw who were staying at the barangay covered gymnasium.

The ICPO said the inspections were conducted to assess the condition and immediate needs of evacuees and assure affected families that police personnel were ready to provide assistance and security throughout the weather disturbance.

The police office said its response was part of the Philippine National Police’s commitment to “Serbisyong Nararamdaman,” particularly during emergencies and disasters affecting communities.

Aside from responding to emergencies, the ICPO strengthened police presence in affected communities as residents dealt with flooding and other risks associated with the prevailing weather conditions.

Police personnel were deployed to help maintain peace and order and provide security in evacuation areas, particularly as displaced residents temporarily stayed away from their homes.

The ICPO also directed all units to maintain close coordination with the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) and local government officials as authorities continued to monitor conditions in affected communities.

Police units were instructed to implement appropriate preemptive safety measures and closely monitor official weather updates and advisories from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

The measures were undertaken amid flooding brought by the Southwest Monsoon and the monitoring of two low-pressure areas on Aug. 18.

Search and rescue teams of the ICPO were placed on standby for possible rescue and evacuation operations should conditions worsen or additional communities require assistance.

Police personnel were also prepared to assist in traffic management and disseminate public safety advisories, particularly in areas vulnerable to flooding.

Mobile patrol units were directed to closely monitor key locations across the city and immediately respond when assistance was needed.

The ICPO reminded residents to remain vigilant and avoid relying on unverified information as weather conditions develop. The public was advised to monitor official information channels for weather updates, safety advisories, and other instructions from authorities.

Residents were also urged to immediately report emergencies to authorities to allow police and other response personnel to assist.

Emergency concerns may be reported through the ICPO hotline numbers 0908-377-0194 and (033) 335-0299 or through the nearest police station.

The ICPO said its units would remain ready for possible rescue and evacuation operations and continue coordinating with disaster response and local government authorities as the effects of the Southwest Monsoon and the two low-pressure areas are monitored.

(Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)