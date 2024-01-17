Iloilo City police enforce 10-day gun ban for Dinagyang 2024

THE Iloilo City Police Office (ICPO) has announced a city-wide gun ban to ensure the safety of all attendees of the Dinagyang Festival 2024.

The suspension of Permit to Transport and Carry Firearms Outside Residence (PTCFOR) will be in effect from 12:01 a.m. of January 19 until 12:01 a.m. of January 29, as per the directive signed by Police General Benjamin Acorda Jr., chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP).

The ban applies to the entire Iloilo City and prohibits the transport and carrying of firearms outside residences.

Exceptions are made for members of the PNP, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), and other law enforcement agencies that are performing official duties in agency-prescribed uniforms.

The ban also extends to sharp objects, deadly weapons, and other contraband.

Strict enforcement of the ban will be observed across all festival venues, procession routes, and related events. ICPO personnel will conduct thorough security checks to ensure compliance.

In addition, anti-smoking laws and other city ordinances will also be enforced.

The ICPO encouraged everyone’s cooperation and understanding, emphasizing that the ban is crucial for the collective safety of the community.

“We are ensuring a firearm-free Dinagyang Festival. Let’s celebrate together in harmony, respecting the safety measures for a secure and enjoyable time while we devote Senior Santo Nino,” said Police Colonel Joeresty Coronica, ICPO director. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)