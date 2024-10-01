Iloilo City police ensures peaceful COC filing for 2025 midterm polls

THE Iloilo City Police Office (ICPO) is fully prepared to ensure a peaceful and orderly environment during the filing of Certificate of Candidacy (COC) for the 2025 midterm elections.

ICPO Director Police Colonel Kim Legada stated that additional personnel will be deployed and heightened security measures will be implemented at the designated filing centers: Robinsons Iloilo for city candidates and Festive Walk Mall for provincial aspirants.

Starting October 1, 2024, the ICPO will closely monitor the filing process to prevent any security incidents.

"We are committed to ensuring a peaceful and orderly environment during this critical stage of the elections," Legada said.

The ICPO reminded the public of the following Commission on Elections (Comelec) rules:

Do's: Coordinate with the Election Officer, limit companions to three, deposit firearms with mall security, and comply with security checks.

Don'ts: Bring supporters or campaign materials, enter without an official sticker, use non-accredited media or vloggers, or use placards, confetti, megaphones, or other loud items.

The ICPO urges the public to report any suspicious activities through the ICPO hotline numbers: 335-0299 and 0908-377-0194.

The ICPO has been enhancing its security protocols through regular training and is working closely with the Comelec to ensure smooth operations.

Traffic management teams are also in place to handle the expected influx of people around the filing venues. (SunStar Philippines)