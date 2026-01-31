Iloilo City police files alarm, scandal charges over Jalandoni Street disturbance

THE Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) filed an alarm and scandal case against four individuals arrested for a public disturbance around 5:30 a.m. on January 31, 2026, along Jalandoni Street, Barangay Bolilao, Mandurriao District, Iloilo City, despite attempts by the parties to settle the matter amicably.

Police Colonel Wilbert Parilla, officer in charge of the Icpo, said the case was filed to uphold public order and accountability.

“This must serve as a lesson. The Iloilo City Police Office will not tolerate acts that create disturbance and threaten public peace. Even if the parties opt for an amicable settlement, the PNP will still perform its duty and file appropriate cases. Our commitment to maintaining a peaceful and orderly community remains firm and unwavering,” Parilla said.

Police identified the arrested individuals as alias Jan, 23, a food handler and resident of Barangay Poblacion, San Dionisio; alias Philip, 26, a waiter and resident of Barangay Calumpang, Molo District; alias JP, 21, a waiter and resident of Barangay Banban, Lambunao, Iloilo; and alias Rey, 18, a student and resident of Barangay Bolilao, Mandurriao District, Iloilo City.

Investigation showed that the four were apprehended by personnel of Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 5, who were conducting mobile patrols and roving operations in the area when the disturbance occurred.

Police said the suspects were taken into custody and are currently detained at the custodial facility of ICPS 10 pending further legal proceedings.

Although both parties involved expressed willingness to settle the incident amicably, the Icpo clarified that such an agreement does not extinguish criminal liability, particularly for offenses that disrupt public peace and order.

An alarm and scandal case was officially filed before the Iloilo City Prosecutor’s Office on January 31, 2026, as reported by ICPS 10.

The Icpo reiterated its call for responsible behavior among the public and assured residents that police visibility, patrols, and law enforcement operations will continue to be intensified to prevent similar incidents and ensure public safety across the city. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)