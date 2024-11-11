Iloilo City police get new communication tools, funding

THE Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) has strengthened its communication capabilities and community-based initiatives through the recent donation of state-of-the-art communication devices and funding support from the Iloilo City Advisory Group for Police Transformation and Development (Icag-PTD) on November 11, 2024.

The handover ceremony took place at the Icpo headquarters, Camp Achilles D. Plagata, during the Monday flag raising and awarding ceremony.

Icag-PTD chairwoman Ruthcel Hechanova-Espinosa led the turnover, providing eleven Zello communication devices and funds raised from the group’s recent “Shoot for a Cause” event.

The Zello devices will enhance Icpo's ability to respond promptly to incidents and manage routine patrols. These devices will be distributed across the city's 10 police stations and allocated to the City Tactical Operations Center (CTOC) for optimal use.

“These resources are essential for our police officers. With this successful initiative, Icag-PTD aims to support future projects, helping Icpo better serve the community. We recognize the dedication of our officers, and these tools will contribute significantly to future operations,” Espinosa said.

Icpo Director Police Colonel Kim Legada expressed gratitude, saying, “This generous donation is a testament to our shared vision of a safer Iloilo City. With these new communication tools and resources, we are better equipped to serve and protect our communities. We value our partnership with ICAG-PTD and the people of Iloilo City.”

Police Lieutenant Colonel Lorenez Losaria, deputy city director for administration, accepted the donation on behalf of Legada.

The funds will support Icpo's community programs, focusing on crim prevention and public safety initiatives to benefit the entire Iloilo City.

Icag-PTD collaborates with the Philippine National Police to enhance service efficiency and public welfare through a partnership aimed at promoting the "Sa Bagong Pilipinas, ang Gusto ng Pulis: Ligtas Ka" mantra. (Leo Solinap)