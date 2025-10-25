Iloilo City police heighten security, safety measures for Undas 2025

THE Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo), led by Police Colonel Kim Legada, has heightened security and public safety measures to ensure a peaceful and orderly observance of Undas 2025.

In line with the Philippine National Police’s (PNP) campaign, “Bagong PNP para sa Bagong Pilipinas: Serbisyong Mabilis, Tapat, at Nararamdaman,” the Icpo has vowed to deploy personnel in all public and private cemeteries, memorial parks, and columbaria to maintain peace and order from October 29 to November 3.

Legada said the Icpo’s operations, manpower, and resources will be maximized to ensure the safety of the public as they pay tribute to their departed loved ones.

“As we honor our departed loved ones, let us also maintain peace and order,” he said. “I urge everyone, residents and tourists alike, to be responsible, vigilant, and cooperative with our police officers to ensure a safe and meaningful Undas celebration for all.”

To guarantee effective security coverage, the Icpo has set up Police Assistance Desks (PADs) in key areas of convergence to provide immediate response to emergencies and public assistance.

Traffic management teams from the Transportation Management and Traffic Regulation Office (TMRO) will work closely with barangay officials, Advocacy Support Groups, and force multipliers to manage the movement of people and vehicles.

Target-hardening measures will also be implemented in vital installations, while intensified patrols and checkpoints will be conducted to prevent crimes and maintain public safety, particularly in high-traffic areas such as cemeteries, highways, transport terminals, seaports, malls, and resorts.

“As we anticipate thousands of visitors in cemeteries, it is essential that we work together to ensure a peaceful and orderly observance,” Legada said. “We have coordinated with local government units, barangay officials, and various stakeholders to enforce safety measures and promptly address any concerns.”

The Icpo’s Undas 2025 Security Plan includes the deployment of uniformed and plainclothes personnel in and around cemeteries, churches, and other public spaces; the assignment of traffic enforcers to control vehicular congestion; and coordination with medical teams and emergency responders to ensure immediate assistance when necessary.

To strengthen the enforcement of regulations during the observance, the Icpo will implement Executive Order (EO) 108, Series of 2025, titled “An Order Providing for the Guidelines in the Observation of the 2025 All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days and Regulating Activities,” signed by Iloilo City Mayor Raisa Trenas.

The order will take effect from 12 a.m. of October 30 until 11:59 p.m. of November 2, 2025.

The EO prohibits the bringing of alcoholic beverages, poisonous or highly combustible materials, unregistered drones without security clearance, and unlicensed firearms or those without a Permit to Carry Firearms (PTCFOR).

It also bans the use of medium or large speakers, videoke machines, or devices causing loud noise, gambling and its paraphernalia, overnight stays in cemeteries, and littering.

Legada reminded the public to observe basic safety precautions, including avoiding the bringing of large amounts of cash or valuables, staying alert, and keeping children close at all times.

“We encourage everyone to follow the rules and cooperate with our police officers and force multipliers to ensure a peaceful and safe Undas for everyone,” he said.

He also urged residents to secure their homes while visiting cemeteries and memorial parks, noting that incidents of burglary and theft often increase during the holiday season.

“We ask for the community’s support in safeguarding their homes and in immediately reporting any suspicious activities to the nearest police station or through the Icpo hotlines,” he said.

The Icpo hotlines are 0908-377-0194 and (033) 335-0299, and the public may also dial 911 for emergencies.

Legada said all unit and station commanders have been directed to maintain round-the-clock police presence through foot and mobile patrols, checkpoints, and visibility operations throughout the city.

With the expected influx of travelers from October 31 to November 2, the Icpo reassured the public that its security and public assistance efforts are in full swing to ensure that Ilonggos can commemorate Undas safely and meaningfully.

The Icpo reaffirmed its commitment to deliver fast, honest, and people-centered service in accordance with the PNP’s call for transformation under the “Bagong PNP para sa Bagong Pilipinas” initiative. (Leo Solinap)