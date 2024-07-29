Iloilo City police heightens security for school year kickoff

THE Iloilo City Police Office (ICPO) is on high alert as the new school year begins on July 29, 2024.

To ensure a safe and secure learning environment for students, teachers, and parents, the ICPO has implemented a comprehensive security plan under "Oplan Balik Eskwela."

Police Colonel Kim Legada, officer-in-charge of the ICPO, has directed all units to enhance security measures, coordinate with stakeholders, and implement traffic management strategies.

"As the new school year starts, let us work together to make it an exciting one for our students. We are committed to ensuring they feel safe, secure, and at ease," Legada said.

Additional police personnel will be deployed to schools, terminals, and other public areas to deter crime and provide immediate assistance.

The ICPO is working closely with local government units, schools, and community leaders to establish a unified approach to safety. Regular meetings and information sharing are being conducted to address potential challenges.

To manage expected traffic congestion, the ICPO has collaborated with the Iloilo City Transportation and Traffic Management Office (TTMO) to implement traffic management plans.

The public is encouraged to report suspicious activities to the nearest police station or through the ICPO's hotline numbers.

The ICPO's Public Information Office, City Community Affairs Division (CCADU), and ten police stations are conducting educational programs and seminars to raise safety awareness among students and parents, using various media outlets and social media platforms.

The ICPO plans to enhance community engagement by conducting safety seminars and establishing Police Assistance Desks (PADs) in strategic locations.

Meanwhile, Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, Regional Director of the Police Regional Office (PRO) - Western Visayas, assured the public of the region's readiness to provide security during the school opening. The PRO-Western Visayas has implemented similar security measures across the region to safeguard students and educational institutions.

"Today marks the opening of classes for public schools and some private schools. Our full security coverage is already in place to ensure safety and security not only on this opening day but throughout the school year," Wanky said.

Wanky also highlighted ongoing police activities and achievements, including the successful implementation of security measures for the school opening.

As of July 26, 2024, the Department of Education (DepEd) in Western Visayas reported a total enrollment of 1,409,134 students. In Iloilo province, the combined public and private school enrollment reached 325,625.

The ICPO's proactive approach to Oplan Balik Eskwela underscores its commitment to ensuring a safe and secure environment for the community.