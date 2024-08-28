Iloilo City police intensify hunt for store robbers with P500,000 reward

THE Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) is on the hunt for a group of individuals believed to be responsible for the robbery of an Iloilo Supermart on August 27, 2024.

An estimated P1.3 million in cash was stolen from the store located in Barangay Tabuc Suba, Jaro District, Iloilo City.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the robbers may be members of an organized group using methods similar to those employed by "termite gangs".

Intelligence units are also working to gather information on the group's members and prevent future incidents.

Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas announced Wednesday afternoon, August 28, that businessmen will reward P250,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of the Iloilo Supermart robbery perpetrators, totaling P500,000.

"A group of businessmen has informed me that they will be adding 250k as a reward for any information leading to the identification and arrest of the perpetrators of the Iloilo Supermart robbery bringing it to a total of 500k," Treñas said in a Viber message.

The Iloilo City mayor earlier announced a reward of P250,000 for any information leading to the identification and capture of those involved in the Iloilo Supermart.

"We are committed to bringing those responsible for this robbery to justice. Our intelligence efforts are focused on identifying the members of this organized group and preventing further incidents," said Police Colonel Kim Legada, city director of the Icpo.

The Icpo has called on the community to be their eyes and ears, providing any information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects. Witnesses can report any suspicious activity observed in the vicinity of the Iloilo Supermart.

“We are committed to ensuring the safety and security of our city, and we appreciate the mayor’s support in offering this reward. We urge anyone with information to share it with us. Your information could be crucial in bringing the perpetrators to justice,” Legada said.

Legada has instructed station commanders to collaborate with management and security personnel at financial institutions to enhance security measures, update CCTV installations, and improve information technology infrastructure.

The Icpo launched an intensified investigation, analyzing crime scene evidence and reviewing CCTV footage to identify suspects and their modus operandi. This will help prevent burglaries, illegal intrusions, and other forms of crime.

The Icpo encourages the public to visit their nearest police station or contact the Icpo hotline numbers (+63-33) 335-0299 or (+63) 908-377-0194 to report any concerns or suspicious activity.

The Icpo remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of the community and will provide updates as the investigation progresses. (SunStar Philippines)