Iloilo City police launch ‘Ihutik Kay Tsip’

THE Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) launched “Ihutik Kay Tsip,” a proactive information-gathering initiative aimed at strengthening community participation in crime prevention amid evolving threats brought about by technological advancements and innovative tactics used by criminal groups.

Police Colonel Wilbert Parilla, Icpo director, said the project encourages the public to become active partners of the police by providing timely and relevant information that may help prevent criminal activities in Iloilo City.

“Crime prevention is a shared responsibility. Through ‘Ihutik kay Tsip,’ we encourage everyone to become vigilant and proactive partners of the police. Our security guards and security officers serve as force multipliers in safeguarding establishments and communities. A simple piece of information can go a long way in preventing crimes and protecting lives,” Parilla said.

The initiative was officially launched on May 20, 2026, during the Icpo coordination meeting with security agencies. This event took place in the afternoon at the Old Conference Room of Icpo headquarters, located on Camp Achilles D. Plagata, General Luna Street, Iloilo City.

The project was conceptualized and implemented by the City Intelligence Unit (CIU) headed by Police Lieutenant Colonel Randy Caballes, officer-in-charge, together with Police Captain Val Cambel, deputy chief, under Parilla.

A total of 39 security agencies from across Iloilo City attended the coordination meeting and expressed support for the initiative.

Under the project, the mobile hotline number 0963-058-1571 was designated as the official platform for receiving information from the public.

Icpo said all reports received through the hotline will undergo proper intelligence processing, validation, and deliberation to determine their intelligence value and possible use in police operations.

The police office assured the public that all information received, including the identities of informants, will remain strictly confidential and will only be handled by authorized personnel in accordance with established security protocols.

Icpo clarified that the hotline is intended solely for intelligence and information-gathering purposes and not for emergency response operations.

Police officials identified security guards and security officers as among the project’s primary partners and first line of information sources because of their strategic role in monitoring financial institutions, schools, business establishments, and other key areas in the city.

The police office said the active participation of private security personnel is expected to significantly improve monitoring capabilities and strengthen efforts against criminal activities, including illegal drugs, robbery incidents, illegal gambling, loose firearms, and wanted persons.

As part of the campaign, stickers and calling cards containing the hotline number will be distributed to security agencies, security personnel, and community members to encourage wider public participation and support for the initiative.

Icpo said the launch of the project coincided with the opening of classes for School Year 2026-2027, the onset of the rainy season when theft incidents usually increase, and reports of “termite gang” activities targeting financial institutions in nearby provinces in Western Visayas.

The police office emphasized that public cooperation and information sharing remain vital in ensuring the safety and security of Iloilo City communities. (Leo Solinap)