Iloilo City police lead mangrove planting, coastal clean-up

THE Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo), in coordination with the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), the Iloilo City Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro), and the Hinactacan community, conducted a mangrove tree planting and coastal clean-up drive in Barangay Hinactacan, La Paz District, Iloilo City, on February 17, 2026.

The activity was part of the Philippine National Police’s “Makakalikasan” advocacy.

Police Colonel Wilbert Parilla, officer-in-charge of Icpo, said the activity underscores the police force’s role beyond law enforcement.

“As members of the PNP, we are not only protectors of the people but also protectors of our environment. Let us work together. May the disasters that have caused loss of lives and damage to property serve as lessons for us to act responsibly. Behind every success, we must never forget to give back to Mother Earth and show how much we care,” Parilla said.

The environmental initiative was spearheaded by Parilla, joined by Police Lieutenant Colonel Kitt Flora, chief of the City Administrative and Resource Management Unit; Police Major Shella Mae Sangrines, public information officer of Icpo; and Police Lieutenant Jeserie Estaya, assistant chief of the City Administrative and Resource Management Unit.

Also present were Barangay Hinactacan Captain Danny Villanueva and Bela Roga, representative of the Iloilo City Environment and Natural Resources Office.

Before the planting began, Roga briefed participants on the proper procedures for planting mangroves to ensure their survival and sustainable growth.

She emphasized the role of mangroves in mitigating climate change, reducing the impact of storm surges, and preventing coastal erosion in vulnerable communities.

Police officers, barangay officials, community members, Police Non-Commissioned Officers, criminology interns, and officers in charge of various Iloilo City Police Stations joined the activity.

Participants planted mangrove seedlings along the coastal area and collected waste materials as part of the clean-up drive.

As part of the program, Parilla presented Certificates of Appreciation to Villanueva and Roga in recognition of their support and participation in the environmental effort.

The activity forms part of the Icpo Public Information Office initiative “Project Tatap: Tulong, Aksyon At Pagkakaisa Para sa Kalikasan,” led by Sangrines.

Icpo leadership said the program aims to promote environmental awareness and strengthen collaboration between the police and the community in protecting natural resources.

Icpo said the initiative aligns with the Philippine National Police’s continuing campaign to integrate environmental protection into community engagement programs while maintaining its mandate to serve and protect.

The activity concluded with police officials reaffirming their commitment to safeguard both the environment and the communities of Iloilo City through sustained partnerships with local government offices and barangays. (Leo Solinap)