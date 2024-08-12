Iloilo City police mourn loss of dedicated leader

THE Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) mourned the death of Police Lieutenant Colonel Louie Barrientos, chief of the City Community Affairs and Development Office (CCADU), at the age of 53 on August 11, 2024.

Barrientos succumbed to a sudden fatal arrhythmia.

Icpo Director Police Colonel Kim Legada expressed deep sorrow over Barrientos' passing.

"The passing of Police Lieutenant Colonel Barrientos is a great loss to Icpo. He was more than just a leader; he was a mentor and a friend to many. His contributions to our community will never be forgotten," Legada said.

Known for his unwavering commitment and passion for public service, Barrientos was a respected figure within the Icpo. He joined the police force in 1991 and rose through the ranks to become a police inspector in 2008.

Prior to his role as CCADU chief, Barrientos served as the Icpo's Police Community Relations (PCR) chief, where he implemented programs that strengthened community ties with the police.

Barrientos was survived by his wife, Police Lieutenant Colonel Lindley T. Barrientos, deputy city director for administration of Icpo.

Details about his funeral services will be announced soon. His body is currently at the St. Therese Memorial Chapel in Molo, Iloilo City.

The Icpo called for unity and strength among its ranks as they cope with this loss. (Leo Solinap)