Iloilo City police nab 3, seize P1.39M shabu in 24 hours

THE Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) arrested three drug suspects and confiscated about 205 grams of substance believed to be shabu valued at P1,394,000 during intensified operations conducted from August 27 to 28, 2025.

The biggest recovery was made by the Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 10, supported by the Revitalized Police Sa Barangay (RPSB) Team Bakhaw, during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Bakhaw, Mandurriao District, at around 10:30 a.m. on August 27, 2025.

Police arrested alias Ed, 43, single, and a resident of the barangay. He was identified as a high-value individual (HVI). Confiscated from him were 10 sachets of shabu weighing about 100 grams, with an estimated value of P680,000.

Later that day, at 5:15 p.m., the City Drug Enforcement Unit, in coordination with ICPS 6, conducted another buy-bust operation that led to the arrest of alias Aljean, 35, a resident of Barangay Calaparan, Arevalo.

He was identified as a street-level individual. Seized from him were about 30 grams of shabu worth P204,000, along with buy-bust money and other non-drug items.

At 12:15 a.m. on August 28, 2025, ICPS 2 operatives carried out a buy-bust operation in Barangay Caingin, La Paz District. The operation resulted in the arrest of alias Toto Aching, 32, single, and a resident of the barangay.

He was tagged as an HVI. Police recovered about 75 grams of shabu valued at P510,000.

The arrested suspects are under police custody and will face charges for violating Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Police Colonel Kim Legada, city director of the Icpo, commended the operating units for their successful anti-drug operations.

“Congratulations to our operating units. The fight goes on, strong, dedicated, committed, and relentless in cleansing our streets of the evils of illegal drugs," Legada said.

Legada advocated for daily success in the war against drugs for the welfare of the people. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)