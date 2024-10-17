Iloilo City police nab drug suspect, seize P442,000 'shabu'

THE Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 10 arrested Nonoy, also known as Bogart, during a buy-bust operation in Barangay San Rafael, Mandurriao District, with 65 grams of suspected shabu worth P442,000, on October 17, 2024.

Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas expressed his satisfaction with the performance of the Philippine National Police (PNP).

"I am very happy with the PNP's performance," Treñas said.

Iloilo City Police Office (ICPO Police Coronel Kim Legada commends the ICPS 10 under Police Captain Val Cambel's leadership for their relentless pursuit of irradiating illegal drugs.

"I thank all my commanders on the ground for their hard work and sacrifices and heeding to the call of our city mayor to make Iloilo City peaceful and free from illegal drugs. We will continue the momentum we started, and I hope the community will continue to help us in this endeavor," Legada said.

Police Lieutenant Cosmeflor Marco Jr. led the Special Drug Enforcement Team (SDET), which conducted the operation at 4:20 p.m. under the direct supervision of Police Captain Val Cambel.

The police used two body-worn cameras throughout the operation to ensure the proper conduct of the buy-bust.

During the raid, the police found 12 heat-sealed plastic sachets containing more shabu in addition to one heat-sealed sachet of shabu used for the buy-bust transaction.

Authorities also seized P6,000 in marked money, including one P100 bill with serial number FX247250, as well as various non-drug-related items.

The police will hand over the confiscated illegal drugs to the PNP Iloilo City Forensic Unit for additional investigation and documentation.

Nonoy is currently detained at ICPS 10 as further investigations continue. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)