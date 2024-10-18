Iloilo City police nab suspect, seize P680,000 illegal drugs in Molo

POLICE officers from the Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 4 conducted an anti-drug operation in Barangay South Baluarte, Molo District, seized around 100 grams of suspected shabu valued at P680,000 on October 18, 2024.

The operation was led by Police Captain Ryan Christ Inot, Officer-In-Charge of ICPS 4.

Authorities arrested a female suspect, alias Gen, 41, of Barangay Capuling, Duenas, Iloilo, who was temporarily staying in Barangay South Baluarte, Molo District.

Another suspect alias Ramil has evaded arrest and is currently at large.

The operation resulted in the recovery of 12 heat-sealed plastic sachets containing suspected shabu, buy-bust money, and other evidence.

According to the police, the seized illegal drugs were meant for distribution in Molo and nearby areas.

In his statement, Iloilo City Police Office (ICPO) Director Police Colonel Kim Legada commended the team for their diligence and success in the operation.

“I urge you to maintain the intensity of our campaign and closely coordinate and collaborate with the community to gather more information pertaining to illegal drug trafficking activities,” Legada said.

The suspect is currently held at the ICPS 4, where she faces charges under Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Meanwhile, a manhunt is underway for alias Ramil, who fled the scene. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)