Iloilo City police nabbed sheriff in P50,000 extortion case

A SHERIFF was arrested in an entrapment operation conducted by the Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 1 on September 12, 2024.

The suspect, identified as alias Louie, was accused of extorting money from a resident in Iloilo City in exchange for the settlement of her criminal case.

A suspect, alias Louie of Barangay Namocon, Tigbauan, Iloilo, was arrested on September 12, 2024, at Barangay Danao, City Proper District in Iloilo City, where he was a sheriff at the Municipal Trial Court (MTC) in Passi City, Iloilo.

The victim, alias Rose, sought police assistance after the suspect demanded P50,000 for the dismissal of her pending case at the MTC in Passi City.

ICPS1 personnel coordinated and executed an entrapment operation, where the suspect was apprehended after receiving marked money from the victim.

Recovered from the suspect were the marked money, an acknowledgment receipt, and a cellphone used in the transaction.

The suspect will face charges for robbery-extortion.

Police Colonel Kim Legada, city director of the Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo), commended the officers for successfully arresting a public official involved in criminal activities, emphasizing the commitment to upholding justice and holding those who betray the public accountable.

“I would like to commend the dedicated efforts of our officers for the successful arrest of a public official involved in criminal activities. This arrest serves as a clear message that no one is above the law. We are committed to upholding justice and ensuring that those who betray the public’s trust are held accountable,” Legada said.

Legada stated that the community's primary concern is to safeguard them from all forms of criminal activity, regardless of their position or influence.

The Icpo continues to urge the public to report any suspicious activities or cases of extortion. (SunStar Philippines)