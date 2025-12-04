Iloilo City police net 64 drug suspects, seize P22.2M shabu

THE Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) arrested 64 drug personalities and seized around 3,264.8182 grams of shabu worth P22.2 million, along with 3.2045 grams of marijuana worth P384.54, in 58 anti-illegal drug operations conducted across the city from November 1 to November 30, 2025.

Police Colonel Kim Legada, director of the Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo), said the month-long operations resulted in the arrest of 17 high-value individuals (HVIs), 47 street-value individuals (SVIs), and one suspect who was apprehended by virtue of an arrest warrant.

“Every arrest, every rescue, every service rendered is a testament to our shared dedication to protect life, uphold the law, and inspire hope. Ang aton mga natigayon nga operasyon sa sulod sang isa ka bulan nagapamatuod nga kon nagaupod ang pulis kag pumuluyo, wala sang mabudlay sa aton away kontra ilegal nga droga kag sa aton handum para sa mas malinong nga Iloilo City,” Legada said.

(Our operations achieved during the past month prove that when the police and the people work together, nothing is difficult in our fight against illegal drugs and in our desire for a more peaceful Iloilo City.)

Data from Icpo showed that units under the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit (RPDEU) in Western Visayas operating with Icpo stations accounted for the largest haul, recovering 1,360.8318 grams of shabu worth P9,253,656.24 and arresting six suspects.

The City Drug Enforcement Unit followed with 1,180.3523 grams of shabu valued at P8,026,395.64 and eight arrests.

Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 2 recovered 244.8355 grams of shabu worth P1,664,881.40 and arrested eight suspects, while ICPS 10 seized 107.7812 grams valued at P732,912.16 and arrested seven individuals.

Other Icpo stations also made arrests and seizures contributing to the overall tally, which Icpo described as a significant accomplishment in the city’s ongoing campaign against illegal drugs.

Legada credited the coordinated actions of Icpo units and partner operating teams, stating that the results reflect the sustained citywide efforts to curb drug activity and disrupt illegal drug networks. (Leo Solinap)