Iloilo City police net P1.36M in shabu, arrest 2 suspects

THE Iloilo City Police Office-Drug Enforcement Unit (Icpo-DEU) confiscated 200 grams of substance believed to be shabu worth P1.36 million and arrested two suspects in an anti-illegal drug operation Tuesday, September 24, 2024.

The operation took place around 11:20 a.m. in Barangay Q. Abeto, Mandurriao District, Iloilo City.

The suspects -- alias Jojo, 45, and alias Nonoy, 46, both high value individual (HVI) -- were apprehended and seized from them were around 200 grams of substance believed to be shabu, buy-bust money, and other paraphernalia.

Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, regional director of Police Regional Office (PRO) in Western Visayas, commended the operatives and the community for their active participation in the fight against illegal drugs.

He urged the public to continue supporting the police in their efforts to eradicate crime and ensure the safety of the community.

“This accomplishment speaks of your determination and the result of the community's active support and participation. I urge everyone to continue supporting our endeavors against all forms of criminality and illegal activities. It is our goal that the people can sleep soundly at night without being disturbed,” Wanky said.

Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas also praised the law enforcement agencies, particularly Icpo and CDEU, for arresting the two high-value individuals.

“As a testament to their dedication, I am pleased to announce that we will be awarding a certificate of commendation and a reward to the operatives involved in this significant operation. We remain resolute in our efforts to ensure the safety and security of the Ilonggos. I urge everyone to continue supporting Iloilo City Police Office in this vital fight," Treñas said. (Leo Solinap)