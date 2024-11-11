Iloilo City police net P32.7M in drugs, arrest 82 in October

THE Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) arrested 82 individuals and seized around 4,813 grams of substance believed to be shabu worth P32.7 million in a month-long anti-drug campaign done from October 1 to 31, 2024.

A total of 56 operations in Iloilo City were conducted by Icpo.

Of the 82 arrests, 32 were identified as high-value individuals (HVIs), while 50 were classified as street-level individuals (STIs).

Icpo Director Police Colonel Kim Legada praised the community's dedication to protecting them from illegal drug harm.

“Let us continue building strong trust and confidence with our community as we work toward a drug-free city. Unity is key as we triumph in our fight against the drugs that harm our society,” Legada said.

The breakdown of arrests by police unit includes:

City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU) -- 13 arrested persons

Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 4 -- 16

ICPS 1 -- 9

ICPS 2 -- 7

ICPS 8 –- 7

ICPS 9 -- 7

ICPS 10 -- 6

ICPS 5 -- 5

ICPS 7 -- 5

ICPS 3 -- 4

ICPS 6 -- 3

The CDEU led in both volume and value of seizures, confiscating approximately 2,610 grams of shabu valued at P17,748,000 in eight operations. Thirteen high-value suspects were apprehended in these operations.

Among the city police stations, ICPS 1 recorded the highest volume of drug confiscations, seizing approximately 668 grams valued at P4,542,400. ICPS 4 followed closely, with 477 grams seized worth P3,243,600 and the arrest of 16 suspects.

The suspects are now in police custody and will face charges under Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Leo Solinap)