Iloilo City police net P3.3M in shabu, arrest 23 drug suspects

THE Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) seized P3,361,297.80 worth of shabu and arrested 23 drug personalities during a series of anti-illegal drug operations from August 18 to August 24, 2025, in Iloilo City.

Police Colonel Kim Legada, Icpo director, praised the relentless effort of all police units and underscored the need to sustain the operations.

“These accomplishments show that we have saved and protected countless souls, dreams, children, and families in just one week from the evils of illegal drugs,” he said.

Legada emphasized the importance of continued unity and steadfastness to increase daily life-saving efforts and protect future generations.

A total of 494.3085 grams of shabu were confiscated. Of those arrested, eight were classified as high-value individuals (HVIs) while 15 were street-level individuals (SLIs).

Records showed that the City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU) registered the largest seizure with 129.0136 grams, followed by Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 4 with 122.3567 grams, ICPS 6 with 100 grams, and ICPS 9 with 71.7699 grams.

In terms of arrests, ICPS 3 and ICPS 4 each accounted for five suspects, followed by CDEU with four arrests and ICPS 2 with three. Other Icpo units also made contributions to the overall campaign. (Leo Solinap)