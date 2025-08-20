Iloilo City police nets P1.1M shabu, arrests 7 in 24-hour anti-drug drive

THE Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) arrested seven drug personalities and confiscated about 169 grams of suspected shabu valued at P1,149,200, along with a firearm and ammunition, in a series of intensified anti-drug operations conducted from August 19 to 20, 2025.

The biggest haul was reported at around 6:03 p.m. on August 19 in Barangay San Pedro, Jaro District, when the City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU), together with the Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 9 Station Drug Enforcement Team (SDET) and the Police Drug Enforcement Group – Special Operations Unit in Western Visayas (PDEG SOU 6), arrested two flower vendors identified by their aliases Andi, 59, and Negra, 45.

Police tagged the two as high-value individuals (HVIs). Seized from them were 12 sachets of suspected shabu weighing 60 grams with an estimated value of P408,000.

Earlier that day, at 3:42 p.m., ICPS 4 apprehended an elected Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) kagawad, alias Jude, 23, listed as an HVI, along with two street-level individuals (SVIs), alias Third, 32, and alias Koykoy, 38, in Barangay San Juan, Molo District.

The operation resulted in the recovery of about 60 grams of suspected shabu worth P408,000, buy-bust money, and several non-drug items.

At 8:18 p.m., ICPS 2 arrested two SVIs, alias Nonoy, 26, a construction worker, and alias Toto Panot, 30, a tattoo artist, both residents of Barangay Nabitasan, La Paz District.

Recovered from them were 35 grams of suspected shabu valued at P238,000, an improvised break-type shotgun with one live ammunition, buy-bust money, and various non-drug items.

At 9:30 p.m., a barangay captain voluntarily surrendered about 14 grams of shabu worth P95,200 to ICPS 9 in Barangay San Jose, Jaro District.

Police Colonel Kim Legada, city director of the Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo), lauded the operating units for their determination and consistency in the campaign against illegal drugs.

“These successes reflect your strong commitment to rid our communities of illegal drugs. Let us continue working together to ensure the safety and well-being of our people,” Legada said.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), also commended the operatives for their accomplishments.

“This accomplishment is a proof of our determination to rid our communities of the menace of illegal drugs. We will continue to track down both high-value and street-level targets to safeguard our youth and families. I commend our operatives for their dedication and call on the public to strengthen their cooperation with the police in our shared mission towards a drug-free Western Visayas,” Ligan said.

All suspects are under police custody and face charges for violation of Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)