Iloilo City police open cybercrime office, bless ICPS 2

THE Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) inaugurated the Office of the Iloilo City Cybercrime Response Team and led the blessing of Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 2 in Barangay Nabitasan, La Paz District on Febuary 11, 2026.

Police Colonel Wilbert Parilla, Icpo officer in charge, said the establishment of the cybercrime office reflects the police force’s commitment to addressing evolving security threats and improving public service.

“As technology continues to evolve, so do the threats that come with it. The opening of our Cybercrime Response Team office signifies our strong commitment to protect the people of Iloilo City from online scams, cyber fraud, and other technology-driven crimes," Parilla said.

"This initiative brings our services closer to the community and strengthens our capability to respond swiftly and effectively,” he added.

Parilla said the blessing of ICPS 2 symbolizes a renewed dedication among personnel to uphold professionalism and excellence.

The Icpo established the specialized unit to enhance its capability in handling cybercrime-related concerns. The team will respond to the increasing number of online scams and technology-driven offenses in the city.

Attending the ceremony were Police Lieutenant Colonel Richard Adonis Habawel, Regional Anti-Cybercrime Unit in Western Visayas acting chief; Police Lieutenant Colonel Rene Obregon Jr., Icpo Mobile Patrol Unit chief; and Police Captain Gimel Acuesta, ICPS 2 officer in charge.

The event was also attended by ICPS 2 personnel, Nabitasan barangay officials, and representatives from various government agencies and civic organizations.

The Icpo said the inauguration and blessing form part of ongoing efforts to strengthen operational capability and community-based policing initiatives in Iloilo City. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)