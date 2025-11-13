Iloilo City, police probe school bomb threats

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) and the Iloilo City Government assured the public that the series of bomb threats reported in Iloilo City and Iloilo Province have been addressed and that all affected schools are safe.

The incidents were reported at the University of San Agustin – Sambag Campus in Barangay Sambag, Jaro District, Iloilo City, and the West Visayas State University – Janiuay Campus in Janiuay, Iloilo on November 12, 2025, followed by another threat at Iloilo Science and Technology University in La Paz District, Iloilo City on November 13, 2025.

Upon receiving the reports, PRO 6 deployed responding teams from the Explosives and Ordnance Disposal (EOD) and canine units to conduct clearing operations and inspections at the affected campuses. After thorough verification, authorities confirmed that no explosive device was found, and the schools were declared safe.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), commended local police and the cooperation of school officials during the clearing operations.

“The safety of our students and school personnel is our top priority. We strongly condemn any act meant to sow fear and disrupt the peace in our communities. Let us remain calm, vigilant, and united in ensuring that our schools remain safe spaces for learning,” said Ligan.

PRO 6 reminded the public that spreading false bomb threats is a criminal offense under Presidential Decree 1727, series of 1980, which penalizes the malicious dissemination of false information or the willful making of threats involving bombs, explosives, or similar devices. Offenders may face imprisonment of up to five years, a fine of up to P40,000, or both, upon the discretion of the court.

An investigation is underway to identify and prosecute those behind the threats.

PRO 6 urged the public not to spread unverified information and to report suspicious persons, items, or activities to 911 or the nearest police station.

Iloilo City Mayor Raisa Treñas expressed deep concern over the consecutive bomb threats that disrupted classes and caused panic among students, teachers and parents.

“This is unacceptable as it disrupts the classes of our children and causes fear among teachers, students, parents, and the public,” said Treñas.

She said she had already directed Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) Director Police Colonel Kim Legada to conduct a thorough investigation to determine the individuals or groups responsible for the threats.

“We want to ensure the safety of everyone and prevent this from happening again,” the mayor added.

Treñas also called on the public to avoid spreading unverified information while the investigation is ongoing.

“Protecting our schools and ensuring the normal learning of our children is our top priority,” she emphasized.

In a separate update, Treñas met with Icpo officer-in-charge Police Lieutenant Colonel Lindley Barrientos and Icpo spokesperson Police Major Shella Mae Sangrines to receive updates on the ongoing investigation. The ICPO assured that with the help of available technology, authorities can quickly identify and arrest those responsible.

“Gusto naton ipabalo sa tanan nga indi ini dapat pagtrataron bilang joke. Dako guid ini nga huol sa tanan, sa mga estudyante, teachers, kag publiko,” Treñas said, stressing that bomb threats are serious matters that disrupt public order and education.

(We want to let everyone know that this should not be treated as a joke. This is a big problem for everyone, students, teachers, and the public.)

The mayor ordered Icpo to file appropriate charges against individuals responsible for such acts and requested law enforcement to visit schools to conduct awareness sessions among students on the seriousness of bomb threats and the importance of responsible reporting.

PRO 6 reiterated its commitment to maintaining peace and order across Western Visayas under the leadership of Ligan, ensuring that all security measures are in place to safeguard students and the public from any further threats. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)