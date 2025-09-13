Iloilo City police remind public of ‘No Permit, No Rally’ policy

THE Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo), led by Police Colonel Kim Legada, reaffirmed its commitment to uphold human rights while strictly enforcing the “No Permit, No Rally” policy in the city amid possible demonstrations over ongoing flood control project investigations and alleged corruption issues raised in the Senate and Congress.

Legada said that while freedom of expression and peaceful assembly are constitutionally guaranteed, these must be exercised within the framework of the law. He stressed that assemblies held without the required permits will be deemed unlawful.

“We recognize and respect the people’s right to express their sentiments. However, we strongly urge everyone to follow due process by securing permits," he said.

Legada has indicated that the Icpo is prepared to provide assistance to ensure that gatherings are conducted safely, lawfully, and in a manner that respects the rights of all individuals.

The Icpo further urged rally organizers to coordinate with its office to facilitate the processing of permits, ensuring that public assemblies are conducted peacefully, orderly, and within designated areas. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)