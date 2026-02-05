Iloilo City police report peaceful, incident-free Jaro Fiesta 2026

THE Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) reported a peaceful and incident-free celebration of the Jaro Fiesta 2026, highlighted by the Feast of Nuestra Señora de la Candelaria, following a multi-day security operation in Iloilo City that began at 5 a.m. on February 1 and ended at 5 a.m. on February 3, 2026.

Police Colonel Wilbert Parilla, officer in charge of Icpo, said the successful conduct of the religious celebration was the result of close coordination among law enforcement agencies, the local government, church authorities, and the community of faith.

A total of 160 police personnel were deployed in strategic locations, including churches, procession routes, public convergence areas and major thoroughfares, to ensure public safety and security throughout the festivities.

“We extend our heartfelt thanks to the community of faith, the residents of Jaro, and all stakeholders whose discipline and cooperation made this celebration peaceful and orderly. Above all, this proves once again that Iloilo City is truly the home of peace-loving people,” Parilla said.

According to Icpo, continuous monitoring and assessment were conducted by the City Tactical and Operations Center from the start to the end of the fiesta activities.

Police authorities reported that no major fiesta-related incidents were recorded during the period, resulting in the overall assessment of a generally peaceful and orderly observance of the Feast of Nuestra Señora de la Candelaria.

The security deployment focused on crowd management, traffic control, visibility patrols and immediate response readiness. Police personnel were stationed along procession routes, near churches and in areas with large public gatherings to ensure the smooth flow of activities and to promptly address any security concerns.

Icpo said the visible police presence helped maintain calm conditions and contributed to the orderly conduct of religious rites and related cultural activities.

Traffic management teams were also deployed to prevent congestion along major roads affected by processions and increased pedestrian activity.

The Icpo reaffirmed its commitment to continue working closely with all sectors of the community to ensure the safety and security of religious and cultural gatherings.

Police officials said sustained cooperation among authorities, Church leaders and residents remains essential in preserving peace and order during major events in the city.

Icpo emphasized that the successful security operation during the Jaro Fiesta 2026 reflects the shared responsibility of law enforcement and the public in maintaining Iloilo City’s reputation as a peaceful and secure city, especially during large-scale religious celebrations that draw thousands of devotees and visitors each year. (Leo Solinap)