Iloilo City police seize 210g shabu, arrest high-value suspect

POLICE arrested a 62-year-old high-value individual (HVI) after he was caught with more or less 210 grams of shabu during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Villa Anita, City Proper District, Iloilo City at 11:55 p.m. on December 11, 2025.

Police recovered six transparent plastic sachets containing a white crystalline substance believed to be shabu, buy-bust money, other proceeds, and several drug and non-drug paraphernalia from an alias Tatang Nilo.

The operation was conducted by the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit (RPDEU) in Western Visayas, together with the Regional Intelligence Unit (RIU) in Western Visayas, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Group – Special Operations Unit 6, and Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 7.

The suspect is detained at ICPS 7 and faces charges for violating Sections 5 and 11 of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2022, which carry penalties ranging from life imprisonment to death and fines from P500,000 to P10 million.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), praised the coordinated effort of the operating teams for the successful operation.

“I commend everyone for the successful arrest and seizure, this reflects your dedication in eliminating the drug menace in the region,” Ligan said. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)