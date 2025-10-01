Iloilo City police seize P136M in shabu, arrest 727 in 9 months

THE Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) said it confiscated approximately 20,023.0704 grams of shabu valued at P136,156,878.45 and 158.0720 grams of marijuana worth P18,968.64 from January 1 to September 30, 2025, in its intensified anti-drug campaign.

A total of 542 police operations were conducted across the city during the nine-month period, resulting in the arrest of 727 individuals.

Of those apprehended, 219 were classified as high-value individuals (HVIs), 474 as street-level individuals (SVIs), five were unlisted, 11 were minors, and 18 had existing warrants of arrest.

The Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 4 logged the highest number of arrests with 106 drug personalities, followed by the City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU) with 97, ICPS 2 with 72, and ICPS 9 with 64. Both ICPS 10 and ICPS 3 reported 52 arrests each.

On drug seizures, the CDEU led the campaign with the largest haul of 6,617.4561 grams of shabu worth P44,998,701.48 and 9.1198 grams of marijuana valued at P1,094.38.

The Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit (RPDEU) in Western Visayas, in coordination with Icpo, ranked second with 3,555.0053 grams of shabu worth P24,174,036.04.

ICPS 10 seized 1,935.9064 grams of shabu valued at P13,164,163.72 and 28.7386 grams of marijuana worth P3,448.63. ICPS 9 contributed 1,281.6301 grams of shabu worth P8,715,084.68 and 67.9165 grams of marijuana worth P8,149.98.

Other Icpo units also contributed to the overall results of the campaign.

Police Colonel Kim Legada, city director of the Icpo praised the accomplishments of his units, emphasizing their commitment to curbing the illegal drug trade in Iloilo City.

“These accomplishments mirror your dedication to duty and to the people we have sworn to serve. Keep it up as we continue to go after individuals who seek to destroy our youth’s future, our community, and our country,” Legada said.

“This is our quest. Let us remain united in cleansing our society of illegal drugs,” he added. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)