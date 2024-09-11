Iloilo City police seize P1.4M 'shabu' in separate operations

THE Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) made significant strides in its campaign against illegal drugs, seizing a total of 210 grams or P1,428,000 worth of suspected shabu and arresting five drug personalities within a 24-hour-period.

The operations were conducted from September 10, 2024, together with the Iloilo City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU), Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 4, Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 5, and Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 9.

In a major operation on the evening of September 10, Icpo operatives arrested a high-value individual (HVI) identified as alias Boss, 28, in Barangay San Pedro, Molo District, Iloilo City.

Suspected shabu weighing 150 grams and valued at P1,020,000, were seized from the suspect.

Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) director Police Colonel Kim Legada, praised the swift and effective operation.

"I commend our CDEU and ICPS4 teams for their decisive and courageous actions. Despite being newly installed, they conducted a major operation that led to the arrest of a high-value target and the seizure of a significant amount of illegal drugs. This sends a clear message that we are resolute in our efforts to rid our community of illegal drugs,” Legada said.

In separate buy-bust at 2 p.m. on September 10, the police arrested alias Jer, 44, and alias Manny, 49, both residents of Barangay Guzman-Jesena, Mandurriao District, Iloilo City. A total of 25 grams of suspected shabu, valued at P170,000, was recovered from the suspects.

On the same day, at 10 p.m., the police arrested alias Jovan, 33, and alias Jay, 34, both residents of Barangay Tabuc Suba, Jaro District, Iloilo City and seized 35 grams of suspected shabu, valued at P238,000.

"This success reflects the Icpo's commitment to ensuring the safety and security of our community. We will continue to work together and tirelessly fight against the illegal drug trade that harms our society,” said Legada, who commended the operatives involved in the operations.

The arrested individuals will face charges for violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (SunStar Philippines)