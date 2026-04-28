Iloilo City police seize P1M in shabu, arrest 2 high-value suspects

POLICE arrested two high-value drug suspects and seized more than P1 million worth of shabu in back-to-back buy-busts conducted in the Lapuz and City Proper districts in Iloilo City between Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

The operations, led by the Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo), resulted in the confiscation of approximately 150 grams of illegal drugs.

In the first operation, police arrested a 37-year-old suspect identified as alias Bongbong at 7:35 p.m. Monday, April 27, 2026, in Barangay Don Esteban, Lapuz.

Following three weeks of surveillance, officers recovered 13 heat-sealed plastic sachets containing roughly 85 grams of shabu, valued at P578,000.

Records indicate Bongbong, an alleged distributor in the Lapuz and La Paz districts, has a prior robbery case and is currently out on bail.

Less than five hours later, at 12:05 a.m. Tuesday, April 28, 2026, undercover operatives struck again in Barangay Legaspi, City Proper. That operation led to the arrest of a suspect identified as alias Reb-reb and the seizure of 65 grams of shabu with an estimated value of P442,000.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, director of Police Regional Office Western Visayas, commended the units for the consecutive successes.

"This successful operation underscores our unwavering commitment to rid our communities of illegal drugs," Ligan said. "We will sustain our aggressive yet lawful operations to ensure the safety and security of the public."

Both operations involved a coordinated effort between the City Drug Enforcement Unit, the Iloilo Maritime Police Station, and the Icpo Special Weapons and Tactics (Swat) team, along with local precinct investigators.

Both Bongbong and Reb-reb are in police custody. They face charges for the sale and possession of dangerous drugs under Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

If convicted, the suspects face life imprisonment and fines of up to P10 million. (Leo Solinap)