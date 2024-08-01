Iloilo City police seize P340,000 worth of shabu, arrest high-value target

THE Iloilo City Police Office-Drug Enforcement Unit (Icpo-DEU) and Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 4 collaborated to arrest a high-value individual (HVI) and seize around 50 grams of suspected shabu worth P340,000, according to a joint operation.

The operation occurred around 8:55 p.m. on July 30, 2024, in Zone 3, Barangay Boulevard, Molo District, Iloilo City.

The arrested suspect was identified as alias Alog, a 51-year-old resident of Barangay San Juan, Molo District, Iloilo City.

The suspect was found with one heat-sealed plastic sachet containing suspected shabu, ten plastic sachets containing shabu, and P7,500 buy-bust money, including a genuine bill.

Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, regional director of the Police Regional Office (PRO) in Western Visayas, commended the operating team for their successful operation.

"This accomplishment speaks of your commitment and patience in your sworn duty. Let’s maintain the intensity of our campaign and keep collaborating with other law enforcement agencies and with the community," Wanky said.

The confiscated illegal drugs will be turned over to the Regional Forensic Unit- Western Visayas for examination, while the arrested suspect is currently detained at the ICPS4 and will be facing charges for violation of Republic Act 9165, the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)